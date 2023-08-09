Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. 907,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

