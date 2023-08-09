Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

