Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

