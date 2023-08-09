Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. 639,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,368. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.78.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
