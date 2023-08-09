Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.24. The stock had a trading volume of 614,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

