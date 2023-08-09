Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $198,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.69 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.