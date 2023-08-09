Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lessened by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

