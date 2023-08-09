Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 241.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,804 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.