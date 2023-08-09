Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $31,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 2,978,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,534. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.