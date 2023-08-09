Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VTI traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.03. 2,170,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

