Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.