Vantage Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,259.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,136,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,393,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $337.26. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

