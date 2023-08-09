Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $9.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,725,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,682 shares of company stock valued at $57,976,278. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

