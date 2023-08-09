Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 10,267,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,107,383. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

