Vantage Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,301,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

