Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 521,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,385. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after purchasing an additional 220,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,219,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,475,000 after purchasing an additional 433,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

