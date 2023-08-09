Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $429,105.51

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and $429,105.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,484,407,492 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

