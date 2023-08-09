Velas (VLX) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $479,271.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,485,165,617 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.