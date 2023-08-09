Velo3D (VLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Velo3D to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of VLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 358,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,787. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Velo3D

In other news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Velo3D news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $41,358.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,350,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock worth $129,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 653,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Velo3D by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 389,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Velo3D by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 307,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 266,626 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

