Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $1,005,600.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $50,712,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $1,151,100.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00.

VTYX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTYX. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

