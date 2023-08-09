Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $114,812.84 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $795,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

VTYX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 678,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,765. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.