Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $114,812.84 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $795,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %
VTYX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 678,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,765. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
