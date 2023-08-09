Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRTV stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.33. 303,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,940. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

