Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 129,338 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 11,035,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,067,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

