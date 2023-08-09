Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $312.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.92.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $344.47. The stock had a trading volume of 788,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.48.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

