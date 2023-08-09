Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.69

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 1179134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

