Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.
DSP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 626,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.24.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
