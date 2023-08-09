Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

DSP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 626,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.