VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6751 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $8.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,316 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

