VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Declares Dividend of $0.24

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2441 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 21,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

