VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VSMV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

