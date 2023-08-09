Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 47,971 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.