VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.59 million for the quarter.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VQS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.37. 11,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,385. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.30.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.