Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRDN stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,141. The company has a market capitalization of $855.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after acquiring an additional 538,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

