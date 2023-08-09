Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AIO opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $501,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

