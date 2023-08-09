Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.