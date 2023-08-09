Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.20.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.