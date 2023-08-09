Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

ACV opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

