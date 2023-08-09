Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.