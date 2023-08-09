Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
