Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,485. The stock has a market cap of $445.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

