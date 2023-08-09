Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of VPG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,604. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,292 shares in the company, valued at $15,815,275.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

