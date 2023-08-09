Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

VGZ opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

