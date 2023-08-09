Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 5,328,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,803. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 934,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

