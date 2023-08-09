Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS.

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. 689,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vital Energy stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:VTLE Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

