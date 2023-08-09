VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Issues Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 2,075,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,162. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.03, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZIO

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.