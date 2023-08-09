VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Issues Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VZIO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 2,075,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,162. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.03, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
