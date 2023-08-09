VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

VIZIO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,483. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

