Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 2,309,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,185. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.