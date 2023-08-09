Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.11

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.06. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 233,207 shares trading hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

