Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.11

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.06. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 233,207 shares trading hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- High-Yield Wendy’s Ready To Rally After Sizzling Quarter
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Cheap Manufacturing Stocks Pushing Past New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.