Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.80.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.38. 591,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.