Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.38. 556,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

