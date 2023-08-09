Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 299.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ VUZI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,091. Vuzix has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vuzix by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

