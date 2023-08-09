Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WD. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 192,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,944. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,077,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,388,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

